Kim Kardashian dishes on Pete Davidson split: ‘Who’s going to want to date me?’

Astrid Kayembe

Los Angeles Times

Kim Kardashian spoke out for the first time about her split from “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and her ex-husband Ye’s problematic behavior over the last year.

“I’m single. And not ready to mingle, and that’s OK,” the seemingly exasperated reality star said in a confessional during the Season 3 premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

“Breakups are not my thing,” she told co-star Scott Disick. “We just had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. It was just both of us communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad.”

Kardashian, 42, and Davidson, 29, split after nine months of dating. It was her first relationship after she and Ye separated at the end of 2020, and she got candid about how it affected her.

“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like who’s ever going to want to date me? I have four kids. I’m in my 40s. Oh, my God, who’s going to want to deal with the dramz 1/8 sic3/8 ,” she said in a confessional. “But my person will be like, ‘F– all of that. It’s going to be hard, but we’re together.’ … So I’m just waiting for that person.”

It’s Kardashian’s latest woe-is-me revelation as a single mother.

Though neither Davidson nor Kardashian confirmed the reason for their split, Kardashian alluded to how Ye’s attacks on him in now-deleted Instagram posts affected the “SNL” star.

“There was a lot of guilt,” Kardashian said. “[Davidson] went through a lot because of my relationship [with ex-husband Ye].”

Later in the episode, Kardashian slammed Ye’s string of accusations from late 2022 about mom Kris Jenner pushing her and sister Kylie Jenner to appear in Playboy magazine. Ye also propagated rumors that Kardashian was having an affair with Drake during their marriage, she said.

“How he looks so down on me for my [sex] tape, and brings it up all over town and all over the media … All of his shenanigans … [are] going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be,” she said.

She said that she continues to be Ye’s “biggest cheerleader,” not speaking ill of him to their four kids and playing his music in the car on their way to school. She said she’ll also “answer whatever” the children want her to about the situation in the future.

“The one that was supposed to protect me – and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector – is the one that is hurting me the most,” she said.

The season premiere also features the filming of a new show intro at the Glendale skating rink Moonlight Rollerway and Khloé Kardashian’s emotional journey of having a baby by surrogacy. The episode teases a conversation expected later in the season among the famous sisters about how they contribute to setting beauty standards on social media.

“The Kardashians” drops Thursdays on Hulu.