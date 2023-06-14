MC Serch to discuss Black and Jewish relations Wednesday in Detroit

Hip-hop legend and former WJLB-FM (97.9) morning man MC Serch will give a speech focusing on cross-cultural understanding Wednesday in Detroit.

"Race and Responsibility: A Conversation on Black and Jewish Relations" will be led by Serch, formerly of New York hip-hop trio 3rd Bass. The event is part of the Detroit Association of Black Organizations' monthly Community Empowerment series.

The talk is at 6 p.m. at the Dr. LaVonne M. Sheffield Bridge Center Library at 9928 Grand River Ave. in Detroit. The event is free, and attendees can RSVP online here.

Other speakers in DABO's series include Ben Crump (July 19), Brittany Packnett Cunningham (Aug. 9) and Dr. Cornel West (Sept. 27).

Serch, who hosted WJLB's "Serch in the AM" morning show from 2003 to 2006, will also host a party toasting hip-hop's 50th anniversary starting at 9 p.m. Friday at One Mike Detroit, 1331 Broadway St. The event, which will also feature DJ Steady Rock, is free.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @grahamorama