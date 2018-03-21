Malcom Maddox (Photo: WXYZ)

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) anchor Malcom Maddox will not return to the news station after a coworker filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against him, officials said Wednesday.

Mike Murri, vice president and general manager of WXYZ, confirmed: "Maddox is no longer employed by WXYZ."

Maddox is accused of repeatedly propositioning WXYZ reporter Tara Edwards for “deviant” sex, according to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed on March 6, which prompted the station to temporarily remove the anchor from broadcast duty.

Edwards, who no longer works at WXYZ, sued the station and parent company Scripps Media Inc. in federal court, four months after Maddox temporarily was placed on administrative leave amid allegations involving an unidentified colleague.

Tara Edwards (Photo: YouTube)

Allegations first arose on Dec. 6 and Maddox was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. He returned on Dec. 22 but was removed from on-air duties on March 6.

Maddox did not immediately return messages for comment and his cell phone was disconnected. On Dec. 22 when he returned to the station, he remarked on air: “I am far from perfect. I have made mistakes in my personal as well as professional life.”

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2FSRReD