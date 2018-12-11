Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson in “Detroiters.” (Photo: Comedy Central)

The Comedy Central show "Detroiters," which was filmed locally, will not be renewed for a third season, says star Sam Richardson.

"I want to thank everyone who watched and supported the show," Richardson tweeted Tuesday. "It was a dream to make and I’m proud that those who did see it enjoyed it. Maybe it will find a home elsewhere, who knows? But truly, thank you."

Detroit natives Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson starred and served as executive producers of the comedy, which followed the antics of two admen who make commercials.

Former broadcast journalist Mort Crim played himself as a recurring character. Former Detroit Piston Rick Mahorn also popped up on an episode.

It was also common for current and former cast members of "Saturday Night Live" to appear on "Detroiters." Robinson was on SNL as a featured cast member and writer in 2012-13.

