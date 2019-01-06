Darren Criss arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Photo: Jordan Strauss, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Darren Criss, a University of Michigan alumnus, won Sunday the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV limited series or movie for his role in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Criss had won an Emmy in September for playing rampaging killer Andrew Cunanan on the FX series about the murder of the Italian fashion designer.

Criss had previously been on the hit TV series "Glee."

Cunanan was a "person who targeted people specifically to shame them and to out them, and to have a form of payback for a life that he felt he could not live," Ryan Murphy, the executive producer, described to reporters last January.

Criss, who graduated from UM in 2009 with a bachelor of fine arts in theatre performance, also has headlined the Broadway revival of "Hedwig and the Angry Inch."

The FX "Gianni Versace" series also won this year's Golden Globe award for best limited television series or TV movie. The win makes it a Golden Globe-Emmy sweep for the FX series on the shooting of the Italian fashion designer.

