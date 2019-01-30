Rainn Wilson will be at the 30th annual Motor City Comic Con on May 18. (Photo: Courtesy of Motor City Comic Con)

Dunder Mifflin's finest will come to Novi this spring as part of the 30th annual Motor City Comic Con at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

"The Office" stars Rainn Wilson, Leslie Baker and Creed Bratton — who played Dwight Schrute, Stanley Hudson and Creed Bratton, respectively — will meet fans at the annual convention May 17-19 for a fee.

Fans can get an autograph or photo with Wilson, who will only appear on May 18, for $80. Autographs of Baker and Bratton are $40, $50 for photos. Get a photo of Baker and Bratton together for $90.

Other stars scheduled to appear at Motor City Comic Con include actors Charlie Hunnam, Neve Campbell, Pauly Shore and Lori Petty.

General admission to the convention starts at $30 for adults and is $10-$20 for children.

Visit motorcitycomiccon.com for more details.

