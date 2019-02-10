Halsey portraying Rep. Rashida Tlaib from Detroit on "Saturday Night Live." (Photo: Youtube)

Newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit got a shoutout from "Saturday Night Live" during a "women of Congress" sketch.

Eight cast members portrayed crime fighting, superhero versions of newly elected members of the House and Senate.

“First they were women, and then they were fed up women, now they are the women of Congress," the narrator says.

In the sketch, President Donald Trump leaves them a message trying to take credit for there being “more women serving in Congress than ever before.” The congresswomen angrily shout it’s not because of him and host and musical guest Halsey, as Tlaib, smashes the answering machine with a bat.

Each had a catchphrase. Tlaib's was "Impeach the mother (expletive),” something she actually said during a rally back in January.

Other women of Congress portrayed in the video were Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters, Kyrsten Sinema, Ilhan Omar, Annie Kuster, Abigail Spanberger.

Tlaib's remarks were originally captured on video and drew bipartisan backlash ending with Trump calling the remarks "disgraceful."

Tlaib apologized afterward, calling the incident a "teachable moment."

More: Trump calls Tlaib's use of expletive 'disgraceful'

More: Tlaib says Trump comment a "teachable moment"

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/television/2019/02/10/tlaib-gets-shoutout-snl-women-congress-sketch/2829969002/