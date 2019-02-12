Tom Joyner. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of his nationally syndicated morning radio show, Tom Joyner is rolling out a multi-city tour this year.

“One More Time Experience” will come to Aretha Franklin Park on June 1. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, KissDetroit.com or BlackAmericaWeb.com. Details on pricing will be announced soon.

Detroit R&B and soul singer KEM will also perform on June 1. Maze featuring Frankie Beverly will perform on other dates on the tour.

Joyner announced in the fall of 2017 that he would retire at the end of this year.

Aretha Franklin Park, formerly Chene Park, is at 2600 E. Atwater in Detroit. The waterfront amphitheater seats around 5,000.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/television/2019/02/12/radio-icon-tom-joyner-tour-visits-detroit-june-1/2847537002/