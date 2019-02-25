LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11

New York – The Oscars ended its four-year streak of dwindling viewership, reaching 29.6 million on Sunday to beat last year’s audience by 12 percent, but it still represents the second-smallest audience in the award show’s history.

The 2018 show had reached only 26.5 million viewers, a figure that set off alarm bells at ABC and the motion picture academy.

This year’s show featured movies with more box office juice than in the recent past. It provided a water-cooler controversy over the merits of best picture winner “Green Book,” and some memorable musical performances by Queen and the duo of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Oscars in review: Shinola's mention, Aretha's snub and awkward triumph of 'Green Book'

More: Social media blasts Shinola's Oscar shout-out

More: Trump goes after Spike Lee after Oscars speech

It also went without a host after Kevin Hart backed off, although the trio of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph offered what was essentially an opening monologue.

The Oscars is generally the most-watched entertainment program of the year, often only second to the Super Bowl. Yet its viewership had declined steadily since hitting 43.7 million in 2014, the Nielsen company said.

Despite this year’s rebound, it still represents only the second time since Nielsen has been measuring that viewership slipped under 30 million people.

The biggest Oscars audience ever recorded came in 1998, when 55.2 million people turned out to see “Titanic” named best picture.

ABC also said Monday that its preview of the drama “Whiskey Cavalier” was seen by 4.2 million people after the Oscars ended.

91st Academy Awards
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Peter Farrelly accepts the Best Picture award for 'Green Book' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Peter Farrelly accepts the Best Picture award for 'Green Book' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Alfonso Cuaron accepts the Best Director award for 'Roma' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Alfonso Cuaron accepts the Best Director award for 'Roma' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Best Actress nominee for "The Favourite" Olivia Colman accepts the award for Best Actress during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019.
Best Actress nominee for "The Favourite" Olivia Colman accepts the award for Best Actress during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner Mahershala Ali poses backstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner Mahershala Ali poses backstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Handout, A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Fullscreen
Best Supporting Actress nominee for "If Beale Street Could Talk" Regina King accepts her Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Best Supporting Actress nominee for "If Beale Street Could Talk" Regina King accepts her Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Mark Ronson, from left, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars.
Mark Ronson, from left, Anthony Rossomando and Lady Gaga accept the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Cast and crew of 'Green Book' accept the Best Picture award onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Cast and crew of 'Green Book' accept the Best Picture award onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Charlie Wachtel pose with the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' backstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Charlie Wachtel pose with the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' backstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Handout, A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Fullscreen
Regina King, winner of Best Supporting Actress for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' poses in the press room.
Regina King, winner of Best Supporting Actress for 'If Beale Street Could Talk' poses in the press room. Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rami Malek accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Rami Malek accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Handout, A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Fullscreen
Amandla Stenberg is seen backstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Amandla Stenberg is seen backstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Handout, A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Fullscreen
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Handout, A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rami Malek accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Rami Malek accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Handout, A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Fullscreen
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga take a bow after performing onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga take a bow after performing onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Spike Lee accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman" from Samuel L. Jackson onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Award.
Spike Lee accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman" from Samuel L. Jackson onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Award. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jaime Ray Newman and Guy Nattiv accept the Best Live Action Short Film award for "Skin" onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Jaime Ray Newman and Guy Nattiv accept the Best Live Action Short Film award for "Skin" onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Brian Tyree Henry present the award for best costume design at the Oscars.
Melissa McCarthy, left, and Brian Tyree Henry present the award for best costume design at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May, left, and Adam Lambert of Queen perform at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
An image of Freddie Mercury appears on screen as Brian May, left, and Adam Lambert of Queen perform at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Lady Gaga, left, and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars.
Lady Gaga, left, and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Fullscreen
Comedian Mike Myers and Dana Carvey present an award during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Comedian Mike Myers and Dana Carvey present an award during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Becky Neiman-Cobb and Domee Shi accept the Short Film (Animated) award for 'Bao' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Becky Neiman-Cobb and Domee Shi accept the Short Film (Animated) award for 'Bao' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Filmmakers Becky Neiman-Cobb and Domee Shi attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Filmmakers Becky Neiman-Cobb and Domee Shi attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Best Supporting Actor nominee for "Green Book" Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Best Supporting Actor nominee for "Green Book" Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
US Country music star Kacey Musgraves presents an award during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
US Country music star Kacey Musgraves presents an award during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
David Rawlings and Gillian Welch perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
David Rawlings and Gillian Welch perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
David Rawlings and Gillian Welch perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
David Rawlings and Gillian Welch perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michelle Yeoh and Pharrell Williams speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Michelle Yeoh and Pharrell Williams speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Adam Lambert (L) and Brian May of Queen perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Adam Lambert (L) and Brian May of Queen perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
The Crew of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' accepts the Animated Feature Film award.
The Crew of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' accepts the Animated Feature Film award. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
John Ottman accepts the Film Editing award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
John Ottman accepts the Film Editing award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Nina Hartstone and John Warhurst winner of the Sound Editing for “Bohemian” poses in the press room.
Nina Hartstone and John Warhurst winner of the Sound Editing for “Bohemian” poses in the press room. Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart accept the Production Design award for 'Black Panther'.
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart accept the Production Design award for 'Black Panther'. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Best Documentary winners for "Free Solo" Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill pose in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019.
Best Documentary winners for "Free Solo" Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill pose in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2019. FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Best Costume Design winner for "Black Panther" Ruth E. Carter poses in the press room with the Oscar.
Best Costume Design winner for "Black Panther" Ruth E. Carter poses in the press room with the Oscar. FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Best Sound Mixing winner for "Bohemian Rhapsody" Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali pose in the press room.
Best Sound Mixing winner for "Bohemian Rhapsody" Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali pose in the press room. FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rami Malek and Spike Lee are seen during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Rami Malek and Spike Lee are seen during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Keegan-Michael Key descends to the floor during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Keegan-Michael Key descends to the floor during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jennifer Lopez attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Jennifer Lopez attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Frazer Harrison, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Best Sound Mixing nominees for "Bohemian Rhapsody" Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali accepts the award for Best Sound Mixing during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Best Sound Mixing nominees for "Bohemian Rhapsody" Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali accepts the award for Best Sound Mixing during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
James McAvoy and Danai Gurira present the sounds awards during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
James McAvoy and Danai Gurira present the sounds awards during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Best Foreign Language Film nominee for "Roma" Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron accepts the award for Best Foreign Language Film during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Best Foreign Language Film nominee for "Roma" Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron accepts the award for Best Foreign Language Film during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. VALERIE MACON, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
Best Production Design winner for "Black Panther" Jay Hart and Hannah Beachler pose in the press room.
Best Production Design winner for "Black Panther" Jay Hart and Hannah Beachler pose in the press room. FREDERIC J. BROWN, AFP/Getty Images
Fullscreen
John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone accept the Sound Editing award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre.
John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone accept the Sound Editing award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Marc Shaiman and Bette Midler perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Marc Shaiman and Bette Midler perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Bette Midler performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
Bette Midler performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LinkedIn11COMMENT11MORE11
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/television/2019/02/25/oscars-ratings/39111491/