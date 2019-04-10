In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, "Fox & Friends" co-hosts, from left, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade appear on their set in New York. Kilmeade said on a segment Wednesday about the freshman Democrat that “you have to wonder if she’s an American first.” (Photo: Richard Drew / AP, file)

New York – Another Fox News Channel personality is questioning the loyalty of Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade said on a segment Wednesday about the freshman Democrat that “you have to wonder if she’s an American first.”

The morning show was doing a segment about a speech the Democrat gave recently about the treatment many Muslim-Americans faced following the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. She said a Muslim rights organization started because people were losing civil liberties soon after because “some people did something.”

Omar tweeted that Kilmeade’s remark was a “dangerous incitement.”

There was no immediate comment from Fox News, where host Jeanine Pirro was suspended for two weeks last month following comments she made about Omar.

