Ron "The Ghoul" Sweed was popular with Detroit audiences for decades. His death is being remembered by fans. (Photo: theghoul.com)

Friends and fans of the late Ron "The Ghoul" Sweed will gather at the Redford Theatre this month to celebrate the horror host's life and legacy.

The TV and radio host, who was popular in the Midwest in the 1970s and '80s, died April 1 at age 70.

The over-the-top evening is April 18 and includes a screening of the 1973 cult film "Psychomania" about a biker gang leader who makes a deal with the devil. "Ghoul Power" video clips will be shown throughout the night.

Besides film, the tribute will have live music from surf rock trio the 3-D Invisibles and a rare performance with rock band the Paybacks.

Appropriately, the evening is hosted by former Thomas Video owners Gary Reichel and Jim Olinski, along with Detroit radio mainstay Doug Podell. Friends and collaborators are expected to speak on stage, too.

A poster for the event created by artist Mitch O'Connell of Chicago will be for sale at the event and proceeds will benefit Sweed's family.

The party starts at 8 p.m. April 18, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance at redfordtheatre.com (recommended) or $10 at the door if any remain. The Redford Theatre is at 17360 Lahser in Detroit.

