A group of Public Broadcasting Service stations have gathered to produce “Great Lakes Now,” a new monthly series that covers the issues affecting the freshwater system.

Hosted by local Great Lakes aficionado Ward Detwiler, the magazine-style series debuts April 30 at 7:30 p.m. on Detroit Public TV. Among other things, the first show will take a look at how Ann Arbor is dealing with industrial chemicals in the city water supply.

Episodes will air the last Tuesday of every month, and can also be viewed at GreatLakesNow.org and on YouTube.

The show is recorded around the Great Lakes basin and segments and stories highlight the issues pertinent to the region such as water quality, government policy, environmental justice, tourism and more.

“The Great Lakes are critical to the future of the region. They provide a common heritage and perhaps shape our character more than any other factor,” said President and CEO of Detroit Public TV Rich Homberg in a press release. “Through this new monthly program, DPTV and partner PBS stations will provide unparalleled coverage of the issues of water quality and sustainability that people in this region passionately care about.”

“Great Lakes Now” is produced by DPTV’s Rob Green and Sandra Svoboda.

