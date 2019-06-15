Tracee Ellis Ross is bringing the “Daria” universe into adulthood.

The “black-ish” star will voice the title character Jodie in the spinoff of the iconic MTV series, the network announced Thursday, making the show the first adult animated series in almost 20 years to star a black woman.

“Jodie” will focus on Jodie Landon, Daria’s friend from the original series voiced by Jessica Cydnee Jackson in her first post-college job in tech as she “comes into her own and enters the workplace,” as well as take on “themes of empowerment across gender and racial lines.”

“Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me. ‘Jodie,’ will spin-off from the cult classic ‘Daria,’ and with the brilliant, sweet and sarcastic black girl magic that is Jodie Landon, we will feature a diverse cast, comprised mainly of unapologetically smart and ambitious young female characters who are vulnerable and flawed and interesting and funny,” Ross, who will also executive produce the series, said in a statement.

“It will be a smart, funny workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture.”

Grace Nkenge Edwards (“Insecure,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) will serve as head writer.

“Jodie” is expected to be the first in a series of animated spinoffs of “Daria,” which ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002.

