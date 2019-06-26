Cyndy Canty (Photo: Michigan Radio)

Cyndy Canty, the host of "Stateside" on Michigan Radio, announced Wednesday that she will retire at the end of the year.

Canty's four-decade broadcasting career, spent entirely in Michigan, officially began at a modest-sized Christian station, WMUZ-FM (103.5), and ended with seven years in a public radio studio at WUOM-FM (91.7).

But as she has told The Detroit News, it was launched when her boss at the American Cancer Society asked her to fill in for him on a public affairs show, and culminated with a dream job because of a project assigned to her daughter in college.

In between, she served as a news anchor and morning co-host with Jim Harper on WNIC-FM (100.3), WDTX-FM (99.5) and WMGC-FM (105.1), and was a reporter and anchor at WKBD-TV (Channel 50).

"Stateside," a one-hour daily news magazine airing at 3 p.m., has "allowed me to be a part of a passionate, hard-working, smart team" and to "tell Michigan stories," Canty said in her announcement. "The nearly 7,000 interviews I’ve done for 'Stateside' will always be a source of pride. It’s a wonderful way to cap off a career."

She said she'll devote herself to her family, grandkids, and the cottage she and her husband own in West Cork, Ireland. The former Cynthia Bruce met her Irish husband, Sean, during a semester abroad in college.

Canty told the News she had entered what's now the University of Detroit Mercy intending to become a doctor. When that plan was sidetracked by organic chemistry, she went to work for the cancer society, where she discovered her love for microphones.

Unemployed for the first time in late 2011 after Harper retired from WMGC, she said she "hit the jackpot" with "Stateside" and WUOM.

Commercial radio, she conceded in August 2012, had become frustrating: "Talk less. Talk less. Talk even less than that."

Then her daughter, Siobhan, was assigned to explore a form of technology for a class at Michigan State.

Canty made an appointment for the both of them with a former boss, Steve Schram, who had become general manager of Michigan Radio.

Schram had long been considering a local talk show, but the idea kept getting shuffled to the bottom of his to-do list. When Canty and Siobhan walked into his office, he said, the the notion became a priority and the proper host became obvious.

Her impact, he said Wednesday, "can't be overestimated. We are proud and privileged to have enjoyed Cyndy's leadership as the host of 'Stateside.'"

He said a national search for a new host will begin later in the year.

nrubin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: nealrubin_dn

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/television/2019/06/26/cyndy-canty-retirement-michigan-radio/1572401001/