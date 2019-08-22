New York – Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily briefing in this June 25, 2018, file photo. Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join Fox News to provide political commentary and analysis. (Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP, File)

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/television/2019/08/22/sarah-sanders-heads-fox-news-contributor/39997269/