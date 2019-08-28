Detroit Youth Choir makes it to next round of 'America's Got Talent'
Group joins 22 other acts in semifinals
Semifinals, here they come.
The Detroit Youth Choir moved on to the next round of competition Wednesday night on "America's Got Talent," following its performance Tuesday night of Carrie Underwood and Ludacris' "The Champion."
"DEEE-TROIT!" choir director Anthony White shouted when given the news, and then started a "Detroit!" chant with show host Terry Crews. The studio audience joined in on the refrain.
"Every time you guys come on stage, it's just amazing," "AGT" judge Simon Cowell told the group. "I could not be happier for you."
The group now goes on to compete in the show's next round, along with 22 other acts. The next round of performances takes place Sept. 3 and Sept. 10, with results shows airing Sept. 4 and Sept. 11.
From there, 10 acts will graduate to the finals on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18, with one act going on to win a slot as a Las Vegas headline act and earning a $1 million prize.
Also earning trips to the semifinals Wednesday night were singer-songwriter Benicio Bryant, comedian Jackie Fabulous, guitarist Marcin Patrzalek, magician Dom Chambers, magician Eric Chien and singer Emanne Beasha.
