New York –

CBS announced Thursday that Colbert has signed a new contract that will keep him as the “Late Show” host through at least August 2023. His current pact was set to expire next August.

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Terms were not disclosed. But it’s a safe bet Colbert is in line for a healthy raise. He took over for David Letterman in 2015 and currently reigns as the most popular host on late-night television. The “Late Show” averages nearly 4 million viewers each night, with a widening lead over the second-place “Tonight” show with Jimmy Fallon.

Colbert quips that he’s been asked to stay “and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena.”

