Suburban Collection Showplace auditions open to 'any age, any talent'

"America's Got Talent" is looking for the next Detroit Youth Choir.

The NBC talent competition is heading to Metro Detroit to scout talent for next summer's edition of the show, and will host open auditions on Jan. 21 at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace.

Auditions are open to acts of any age and any talent, according to a release. Auditions will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Over the summer, the Detroit Youth Choir, a group of Metro Detroit singers ranging in ages 8 to 18, finished second on the talent show. The group recently performed as part of the "America's Got Talent Live" shows Last Vegas' Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas.

Later this month, the DYC will perform in America's Thanksgiving Day Parade and during the Hob Nobble Gobble.

Novi is one of nine nationwide audition cities for "AGT's" upcoming 15th season.

