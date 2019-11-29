Los Angeles – Gabrielle Union is thanking supporters for defending her amid reports she was fired from “America’s Got Talent” after complaining about racism and other on-set issues.

Without directly addressing her status on NBC’s talent show, the actress tweeted that the backing helped overcome the feeling of being lost and alone.

Gabrielle Union (Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

According to reports, Union and Julianne Hough were dropped as “America’s Got Talent” judges after one season.

Union, who is African American, was said to have complained about a toxic workplace environment that allegedly allowed racist comments and other troubling behavior.

Union’s husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, also weighed in on Twitter, saying he’d yet to hear a good reason why his wife was being fired.

In a statement, NBC and the show’s producers said they take on-set issues seriously.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/television/2019/11/29/gabrielle-union-americas-got-talent/40727601/