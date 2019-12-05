When acclaimed television series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" returns for a third season this week, fans will see the titular star in all her 1950s housewife glory hit the road as a stand-up comedian.

Caroline Aaron stars as the title character's mother-in-law in the Emmy Award-winning "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Photo: Andy Kropa/January Images)

We know from the trailer that Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) make it to the big time with a supporting gig for popular singer Shy Baldwin. We know little of the story arc for the other characters, however.

The other Mrs. Maisel, Shirley Maisel who is Midge's husband's (ex-husband?) mother, played by longtime character actor Caroline Aaron, weighs in.

“I like to describe it like, when you play pool and the cue ball hits the other ball to make it go in the pocket, I think of Midge as our cue ball and all the other balls on the table are going to be rearranged with her absence,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Rachel Brosnahan plays Maisel, a mother and wife who finds she's good at stand-up comedy. The show follows all the drama from her family that comes with her deciding to pursue that dream. Brosnahan has won two Golden Globes for her performance.

“It’s a pretty insular world, these families. They have their synagogue, their butcher, the places that they shop, and now one of them is going to be out in the world and not only is it thrilling to watch her star rise as she goes after her dream but to see how that cue ball is going to affect all the other balls she left behind," said Aaron in a phone interview with The Detroit News this week. "It’s also a lot of fun.”

Aaron, known for her raspy voice, has been in dozens of films over the past three decades, including "Edward Scissorhands," "Sleepless in Seattle," "Along Came Polly" and "21 Jump Street." She's also made appearances on just about every TV show you can think of, from "Law & Order" to "Grey's Anatomy."

She considers herself a fan of the show and a consumer of entertainment and said one of the benefits of being involved with a project that is part of a streaming platform versus network is that creatives are often left to run the show themselves.

"I guess you’d say our ‘network’ is Amazon in a way, and they are above and beyond any network I’ve worked for in their support of the individual voice," she said. "Usually television is done by committee and Amazon has embraced and endorsed (executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino) to make the show they want to make and that’s so rare and every exciting."

"Maisel" is a show about many things, including living in New York City in the late 1950s, women's roles during that time and Jewish family life.

But a huge theme of the series, which has won 16 Emmy Awards, is stand-up comedy. Lenny Bruce is a reoccurring character in the show. Borstein was on "MADtv" and Aaron's co-star Kevin Pollak, who plays Joel Maisel's father, is famous for his celebrity impersonations.

Aaron said Pollak is immersed in the world and history of stand-up.

"He has taught me so much," she said. "He said he was a waiter in the Catskills when he was 16 because any aspiring stand up wanted to be in the Catskills for the summer because you got to see the greats of the great."

A significant portion of season two takes place during summer vacation when Midge, her parents and in-laws go to the Catskill Mountains.

"We'll do a table reading and there'll be a comic as part of the story that week and Kevin will say to me 'that's a real guy, you know' he knows everything about this," she said. "Plus he's also a really wonderful actor."

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Season 3

Released Friday on Amazon

