New York – The ABC comedy “Modern Family” will air its series finale after 11 seasons on April 8, the network announced on Wednesday.

The series following the extended Pritchett-Dunphy clan was an immediate sensation upon its 2009 debut. It holds the record with “Frasier” of five consecutive Emmy Awards as television’s best comedy.

Mitch and Cam get married in the 2014 season finale of ABC's "Modern Family." The series will air its finale after 11 seasons on April 8, 2020, ABC announced on Wednesday. (Photo: ABC, File)

Co-creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd have been with the series since its beginning, along with the ensemble cast. The cast includes Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Prior to the finale, ABC is presenting a fan-curated tribute on March 11. ABC will kick off the night in prime time with the series’ very first episode, followed by favorite episodes that fans get to vote on next month.

