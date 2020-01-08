Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
ABC sets ‘Modern Family’ series finale for April 8
The Associated Press
Published 11:20 a.m. ET Jan. 8, 2020 | Updated 11:23 a.m. ET Jan. 8, 2020
New York – The ABC comedy “Modern Family” will air its series finale after 11 seasons on April 8, the network announced on Wednesday.
The series following the extended Pritchett-Dunphy clan was an immediate sensation upon its 2009 debut. It holds the record with “Frasier” of five consecutive Emmy Awards as television’s best comedy.
Co-creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd have been with the series since its beginning, along with the ensemble cast. The cast includes Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Prior to the finale, ABC is presenting a fan-curated tribute on March 11. ABC will kick off the night in prime time with the series’ very first episode, followed by favorite episodes that fans get to vote on next month.
