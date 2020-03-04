"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek gave an update on his heath Wednesday, a year after being diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

The one-year survival rate for stage-four pancreatic cancer patients is 18% and Trebek was very happy to report he reached that marker.

In a video posted online Wednesday, the 79-year-old said he would be lying "if I said the journey had been an easy one."

"There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days," he said. "I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on."

He brushed that aside quickly, saying it would have been a massive betrayal to his wife, Jean, to fellow cancer patients, and to his faith in God.

"My oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day. He said 'Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only 7%' he was certain that only one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival."

Trebek spoke directly to fans in keeping with his longtime policy of being "open and transparent."

Trebek, a native of Sudbury, Ontario, has been host of the syndicated quiz show since 1984. He and his wife, Jean Currivan, have two children. He holds a philosophy degree from the University of Ottawa, was a TV and radio reporter for the Canadian Broadcasting Company before moving to the United States. He became a U.S. citizen in 1998.

He’s won five Emmys as best game show host and received a lifetime achievement award from the TV academy in 2011.

Despite his diagnosis, Trebek said he intends on fighting the disease and keep on working.

"If we – because so many of us are involved in this same situation – if we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible," Trebek said.

