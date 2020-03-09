On-air reporter Ann Marie LaFlamme is leaving WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) this month.

The Michigan native announced on social media Monday afternoon that her last day on the local news channel would be "next Friday."

"I may not understand their business decision but I trust and respect it and I know this will truly be for the best," she said in her statement. "While I’m sad to be leaving a job I worked so hard for, more than anything I want to thank all of you. I grew up watching WXYZ and it was my dream to someday be part of the station that inspired me to become a journalist. It has been a tremendous honor and privilege to be welcomed into your homes every morning on TV and for that, I am incredibly grateful."

According to her bio on wxyz.com, LaFlamme joined the station as part of the 7 Action News morning team in 2015. The Central Michigan University graduate was a reporter and anchor at Grand Rapids' FOX17 before coming to Detroit.

The Detroit News has reached out to WXYZ for comment.

