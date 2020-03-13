A radio veteran has been chosen to replace a television veteran on the WOMC-FM (104.3) weekday morning show.

Jim "JJ" Johnson, a familiar deep voice in Metro Detroit, will co-host "JJ and JoAnne" with JoAnne Purtan starting Monday.

JJ Johnson and JoAnne Purtan (Photo: WOMC)

He steps in for former WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Stephen Clark, who announced his re-retirement Tuesday after two years with Purtan. Clark said he wants to devote more time to writing country music — an unfamiliar genre on classic hits WOMC.

“So this is what full circle feels like?,” said Johnson in a release. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to morning radio. I have been fortunate to have spent 31 successful years waking up with the city I love. Now I get to do it again with one of the most iconic names in radio history, JoAnne Purtan."

7 Action News anchor Stephen Clark to focus on family. (Photo: WXYZ)

Johnson joined WOMC as midday host in 2011. The station, owned by Philadelphia-based Entercom, said he will continue to handle the 10 a.m.-noon shift after working 6-10 a.m. with Purtan.

Like Clark, Purtan is a former television reporter and anchor. She's the daughter of radio legend Dick Purtan, who concluded his Radio Hall of Fame career in 2010 on the morning shift at WOMC.

