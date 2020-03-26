Detroit television viewers who receive free, over-the-air local TV must rescan their televisions today to continue receiving local stations.

These channels include emergency and weather alerts, said TVAnswers.org in a press release.

The rescans are free and easy to use. Simply grab your TV remote and select "scan" or "autotune" from the TV or converter box control menu to begin the process. The TV will do the rest in just a few minutes. More information is available at TVAnswers.org.

More than one TV rescan may be required in each city, and by signing up to receive free email and text alerts at www.tvanswers.org/signup, individuals can be notified the precise day a TV rescan is required.

It's time to rescan local television sets. (Photo: AP)

The FCC is requiring nearly 1,000 TV stations to change frequencies in order to provide more channels for wireless broadband services, and when these stations change frequencies, consumers must perform a TV rescan.

