WDIV's Evrod Cassimy shares update on COVID-19 recovery
Last week WDIV-TV (Channel 4) announced the station's morning anchor Evrod Cassimy had tested positive for COVID-19.
Sunday, the newsman posted an update on his condition to social media.
"I went outside in my backyard this morning. I breathed in the fresh air and let the sun hit my face. I haven’t felt this good in almost two weeks," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m still recovering but I have no pain and no weakness right now. God. Is. Good. I can’t stop smiling. It feels so good to smile."
"I WILL beat his," he said on social media at the start of the weekend.
Cassimy, who is also a singer and songwriter, is a Michigan native who joined Channel 4 in 2013.
