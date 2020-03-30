Last week WDIV-TV (Channel 4) announced the station's morning anchor Evrod Cassimy had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunday, the newsman posted an update on his condition to social media.

Evrod Cassimy is a morning anchor on WDIV-TV and a singer. He will perform at a fundraiser Friday night at Cass Tech. (Photo: Evrod Cassimy)

"I went outside in my backyard this morning. I breathed in the fresh air and let the sun hit my face. I haven’t felt this good in almost two weeks," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m still recovering but I have no pain and no weakness right now. God. Is. Good. I can’t stop smiling. It feels so good to smile."

I went outside in my backyard this morning. I breathed in the fresh air and let the sun hit my face. I haven’t felt this good in almost two weeks. I’m still recovering but I have no pain and no weakness right now. God. Is. Good. I can’t stop smiling. It feels so good to smile. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) March 29, 2020

"I WILL beat his," he said on social media at the start of the weekend.

Cassimy, who is also a singer and songwriter, is a Michigan native who joined Channel 4 in 2013.

More: WDIV's Evrod Cassimy tests positive for COVID-19

More: Complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/television/2020/03/30/wdivs-evrod-cassimy-shares-update-covid-19-recovery/5086982002/