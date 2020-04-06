After around a quarter century on air at WRIF (101.1-FM), personality Screamin' Scott Randall has parted ways with the station.

Fans and colleagues showered social media last week with messages for Randall, who has been in the business for more than 30 years. The disc jockey thanked supporters in a statement posted to social media Thursday. He also showed gratitude to the station and its parent company Beasley Media.

Screamin' Scott Randall, left, with local musician Derek Jendza. (Photo: Courtesy of Derek Jendza)

"I will always respect WRIF and Beasley and all the companies that gave me a chance to live my dreams for over 23 plus years ... and understand very hard tough decisions are being made in radio and jobs all over America during this time," he wrote adding that he dreamed about working for WRIF since he was kid "listening to Arthur Penhallow back in 1971."

He signed off his statement saying this is "by no means this is the end."

"Things have a way of working out sometimes, God willing," he said.

"In all my radio career, Scott is the nicest, most genuine person I ever worked with," wrote former WRIF midday DJ Anne Carlini, who was cut from the Beasley Media-owned station in late December along with program director Mark Pennington.

"His tireless effort to raise money by hosting hours of benefits and charity fund raisers was more than impressive it was heroic to the people that Scott wanted to help," she wrote on Facebook Thursday. "I know that you will find a way to continue your philanthropy."

Carlini and Randall's social media posts triggered a windfall of shares and commentary from fans disappointed to hear Randall is out at WRIF.

Randall, who is know for his signature greeting of "HEEEY," played mainstream rock on the air, but was known for his connection to the local music scene, too. The Mount Clemens native is also the lead singer for a cover band, Chit, which performs regularly in Macomb County clubs and bars.

"Scott is a rock and roll DJ hero ... he is and will always be a Detroit DJ legend," said musician Derek Jendza. He said Randall would often introduce his band Artificial Agent when opening national acts like Alice Cooper and Bret Michaels.

"He also gave back to the community with Rock for Tots during Christmas time," said Jendza. "He would be there from start to finish, 8 in the morning until 2 a.m. just so kids can get toys at Christmas."

Representatives from Beasley Media did not return requests for comment on Randall's departure. This news comes the same week that other radio stations make pay cuts, including 97.1 The Ticket and WWJ 950.

