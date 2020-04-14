Pop singer and chef Kelis hosts the buzzy new show along with Portland chef Leather Storrs and celebrity judges like former Piston John Salley and Detroit native Mary Lynn Rajskub weigh in.

As marijuana laws relax in the United States, cooking with pot becomes more mainstream, and that inevitably means Netflix series.

The latest is "Cooked with Cannabis," a new show hosted by pop star Kelis, who is also a chef. Best known for her 2003 hit "Milkshake," the singer and self-described "cannabis queen" is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu culinary school. She's joined on the show by Portland, Oregon chef and cannabis expert Leather Storrs.

Singer and chef Kelis hosts the new Netflix series "Cooked with Cannabis" (Photo: Facebook)

The culinary showboats on "Cooked' are going way beyond pot brownies and THC-infused cookies, though. Think gourmet dishes with sauces, oils and dressings infused with THC and CBD prepared by chefs with experience in the cannabis cooking world.

"Cooking with Cannabis" adds a new excitement to the standard cooking competition model. Chefs with a variety of backgrounds work against each other and the clock to present good-looking meals that taste superb but also pay homage to the star ingredient: weed.

Each episode will see three chefs battling to make a marijuana-infused, three-course meal to wow celebrity judges. The six-episode series has a different panel for each skirmish, including Ricki Lake, actor and Detroit native Mary Lynn Rajskub, rapper Too $hort, former Detroit Piston John Salley and a variety of other comedians and personalities.

Kelis and Storrs discuss with the panel to determine which chef had the best three dishes and should win the $10,000. The episodes all have their own theme, too, like grilled dishes, futuristic food and a wedding party.

The contestants have access to a "pantry full of cannabis" that has strains of weed with names like "mimosa," "sour diesel" and "dream queen." Many of the dishes crafted on the show have 1-4 mg of THC, which is considered low for edibles, but with three chefs and three courses, that makes nine plates per episode. Some dishes also include CBD, which doesn't have the same psychoactivity as THC.

By the end of the second course, the first episode's panel of judges already seemed pretty happy, giggling and cracking jokes with each other.

"Tastes like unicorns," said Rajskub after a bite.

Kelis announced the details of "Cooked with Cannabis" on social media last month.

"As a chef, I was intrigued by the food and as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today's society," she said on Instagram, adding that anyone who knows her knows that she loves Netflix and calls the casting "a dream come true."

"In this country, many things have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, but this is so culturally important for us to learn and grow together. I hope you all will tune in, it's definitely going to be a good time," she wrote.

While it isn't the first show that showcases cannabis-infused cuisine, because of the Netflix platform and celebrity host it may be the most high profile yet.

'Cooked with Cannabis'

Monday

Netflix

