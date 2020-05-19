A local teacher will compete on one of the country’s most popular game shows next week.

Ben Henri of St. Clair Shores will be part of the upcoming Teachers Tournament on “Jeopardy!” Starting Monday, the special 10-game event will see 15 instructors battling for a $100,000 prize and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions.

Ben Henri of St. Clair Shores will compete on the "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament next week. (Photo: Carol Kaelson)

Henri is a vocal music teacher for 7th-12th graders in the area and the only Michigan resident in this season’s contest, which will stretch to June 5. The Teachers Tournament was taped in early February and starts with the quarter finals, during which all 15 players will play over the course of five games. Nine semifinalists play in the next three games, and the three winners from that round then advance to the two-day finals.

“This tournament was created because 'Jeopardy!' is committed to showing appreciation for our teachers, and this year’s edition carries even more significance as educators everywhere face a whole new set of challenges,” said Emmy award-winning “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek in a press release issued Monday.

“Jeopardy!” has a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, and airs locally at 7:30 p.m. on WDIV-TV Channel 4.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/television/2020/05/19/st-clair-shores-teacher-compete-jeopardy/5216917002/