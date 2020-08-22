Denim, dust and drama: Why 'Yellowstone' is lassoing in new fans

One of the year's surprise success stories is getting ready to hang up its hat.

"Yellowstone," the Paramount Network's soapy western about the goings on at a Montana ranch, wraps up its third season on Sunday.

The season premiered with a bang in June, scoring 6.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched cable TV premiere of 2020. Even more, viewership was up a massive 127% in key demos from the previous year's season two debut, meaning a lot of people are just now catching up with the adventures of the Dutton family and the never-ending travails that surround them.

I'm one of them, as the high drama, picturesque setting and cowboy escapism make "Yellowstone" — which is like "Succession" in leather chaps and Wranglers — a perfect quarantine binge-watch.

If you're not up to speed — the show is currently streaming on Peacock — here's a primer.

"Yellowstone" stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the owner of the largest ranch in the U.S., a sprawling piece of land in the heart of Big Sky Country. Dutton's not necessarily a good guy, but in the Tony Soprano-Walter White mold, he's the anti-hero around whom the action is centered.

He's got a couple kids, and they're all varying levels of walking disasters. Wes Bentley ("American Beauty") is Jamie, the family lawyer, who desperately wants out of the family business but knows he can't pull away. He's disgusted by his father yet is loyal to him, and he's not nearly macho enough to make it as a rancher, which makes him an object of ridicule by both Dad and the dudes on the ranch. He's perpetually stuck.

Kelly Reilly is Beth, the family financier, who's at least in the conversation for title of Most Unpleasant Character in TV history. She can turn anything that's said to her into a nuclear meltdown; her consistent blow-ups at the family dining table are a running joke in the show. She's like Marcia Cross' character on "Melrose Place" mixed with Marcia Cross' character on "Desperate Housewives," and Reilly chews up every scene she's in like she's biting into a Charleston Chew. She's fantastic at playing miserable.

Luke Grimes is Kayce, Dutton's youngest son, a former Navy SEAL who comes to live on the Dutton ranch after his other options dry up. He's more macho than Jamie, so he can play the cowboy role, but he's not as macho as Rip (Cole Hauser), the ranch foreman and Dutton's right-hand man, who on the side acts as Dutton's private security detail and, when needed, assassin.

See, the Duttons are always facing some sort of threat from outside, whether it's billionaire land developers or government entities or Sawyer from "Lost," who shows up in the third season and fits right into the show's mix of mischief, intrigue and five-o-clock stubble. (Sidebar: it's crazy that Sam Elliott is not on this show; maybe one day he'll be revealed to be the final boss.)

There's a high body count on "Yellowstone" and just as many corporate sponsors; Season 2 was basically a 10-episode ad for Coors. It's one of those shows where something major happens just before every commercial break, and if you miss one big development, no problem, there's another one right around the corner.

The show doesn't get the coverage that even a mid-level HBO show receives, but it's not appealing to tastemakers or recap culture. It aims right down the middle and it hits its target.

Is "Yellowstone" a great show? Not in the sense that we've come to know in the modern era of Peak TV with shows like "Breaking Bad," "Game of Thrones" and "The Wire." But it is highly, extremely watchable, which as we veer toward our sixth month of lockdown, is plenty good enough. Giddy on up.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama