‘Old-ish’ starring Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis is being developed at ABC

Kevin C. Johnson

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Actress Jenifer Lewis, 63, is officially “Old-ish.”

Expanding its “Black-ish” universe, ABC is developing another “Black-ish” spinoff, this one starring Laurence Fishburne and Lewis, the grandparents of the Emmy-nominated mothership show.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news exclusively, and Lewis confirmed it on her social media. Lewis is a Kinloch, Missouri, native and Webster University graduate.

Lewis’ character is Ruby Johnson, while Fishburne’s is Earl Johnson. Fishburne is an executive producer, Lewis will be a producer. “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris will executive produce and write.

In the season finale of “Black-ish” early this year, Ruby and Earl appeared to reunite after years of divorce. Earl’s character had broken up with a character played by Loretta Devine. The new show will feature the couple in a new neighborhood navigating their second go-around at the alter.

“Old-ish” will join “Grown-ish” and “Mix-ish”; “Grown-ish” is about the exploits of Zoey Johnson, the oldest daughter on “Black-ish” played by Yara Shahidi, while “Mix-ish” is a “Black-ish” prequel focusing on the adolescent life of Rainbow Johnson, played on “Black-ish” by Tracie Ellis Ross.

Lewis will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

In 2018, she brought a song and comedy show to the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts at Webster University.

Her book is “The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir.”