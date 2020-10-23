'Big Brother's' Nicole Franzel headed to finale night

Nicole Franzel has already set one "Big Brother" record, and now she's going for another.

Franzel, the Ubly, Michigan, native who is competing on the current season of CBS' "Big Brother: All Stars," made it to the final three on Thursday's episode. That means she'll compete for the title of "Big Brother: All Stars" champion and a $500,000 grand prize on Wednesday's season finale of the long-running reality series.

The 28-year-old, who previously won "Big Brother 18" in 2016 (and came in seventh place in "Big Brother 16" in 2014), is the only previous winner in the final three. She's competing to become the first two-time winner in "Big Brother" history against Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo, both of whom hail from New Jersey.

This season, Franzel hit another "BB" milestone by becoming the longest-tenured houseguest in the show's history, passing more than 230 days inside the house.

"I hold the record for the most days in this house," Franzel said on Thursday's episode. "That is badass."

In the show's lingo, it also paints a huge target on her back.

"Great, Nicole, you've had the most amount of days in the 'Big Brother' house. Um, you're not gonna win this season," Calafiore said in a Diary Room interview on Thursday's ep. "Have the most amount of days in the 'Big Brother' house and hold onto that, because you're not gonna be able to hold on to being a two-time winner."

Franzel — who hosts a podcast, "Coco Caliente," with her fiancé, fellow "Big Brother" alum Victor Arroyo, and is billed on the show as a social media influencer — earned her spot in the final three after Thursday's ouster of Christmas Abbott, a fitness guru from North Carolina.

Franzel is not the only "Big Brother" winner from Michigan: Dan Gheesling, considered by many fans to be the best "Big Brother" player in history, won "Big Brother's" 10th season in 2008 and was the runner-up on "Big Brother 14" in 2012.

There are three episodes of "Big Brother: All Stars" to go: 8 p.m. Friday and Monday, and the two-hour live finale at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

