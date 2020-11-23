Jemele Hill, Kelley Carter team up with Gabrielle Union for new Showtime comedy

Jemele Hill and Kelley L. Carter, two Detroit natives and nationally known journalists, have teamed up with actor Gabrielle Union for new half-hour comedy series “New Money.”

The show is in development at Showtime, Deadline reports, and is produced by Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and Sony Pictures.

According to Deadline, “New Money” is based on a story from Hill and Carter, who are Michigan State University graduates. This is the first scripted series for Hill and Carter's Lodge Freeway Media production company.

The series is centered around Black women who have achieved financial success and stability in their respective careers and the repercussions that success brings, like “hangers-on, false friends, unwanted media attention and greedy relatives.” “New Money” also will see the main characters navigating through the dating world.

Formerly of ESPN, Hill currently writes for The Atlantic, hosts her own podcast and is co-host of the Vice series “Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick to Sports.” Carter is the senior entertainment reporter for ESPN's "The Undefeated."

