Review: 'Tiny Pretty Things' exults in wrong moves

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

It’s consistently inconsistent, purposely tacky and piles cliché upon cliché. It is trash TV.

It could be a huge hit.

“Tiny Pretty Things” takes place at an exclusive ballet school in Chicago. It opens with a female dancer bounding and prancing about on a roof’s edge, four stories above the street. Uh-oh, this can’t end well.

It doesn’t. And so a new dancer arrives at the school, Neveah (Kylie Jefferson), a Black girl from Inglewood who’s also been known to dance hip-hop (gasp). It soon becomes apparent that she’s landed in a nest of vipers.

Well, sometimes they’re vipers. Sometimes they’re besties. The relations between these high school dancers change with whiplash-inducing frequency. Best friends at breakfast, mortal enemies by noon, sharing innermost secrets before dinner. The emotional continuity here is nonexistent.

Neveah is soon revealed as a major talent. Which means she will appear in the school’s upcoming production based on — get this — Jack the Ripper. High school students are going to do a ballet about murdering women. Sure.

Meanwhile there’s the mystery of how that dancing girl fell four stories; is there an assailant among the dancers? There’s also: a gay guy having sex with an ostensibly straight guy who’s hiding it from his girlfriend; an older woman sleeping with a student; two overbearing power mothers; a girl with a drug problem; lots of shots of horribly damaged feet; a persecuted Muslim student; a nosy cop who suspects things; and just enough gratuitous nudity to make sure you know this show is on Netflix.

Around the third episode the writers must have realized, “Hey, we forgot an eating disorder,” so promptly an eating disorder appears.

On the other hand, these kids can really dance.

The term guilty pleasure seems appropriate here. More guilt than pleasure, though.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

“Tiny Pretty Things”

GRADE: C-

Premieres Monday

Netflix