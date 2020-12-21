‘The Book of Boba Fett’ will be its own ‘Star Wars’ spinoff series, Disney+ confirms

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

The “Star Wars” galaxy is still expanding.

Disney+ and executive producer Jon Favreau confirmed Monday that the Boba Fett series teased in the season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian” will be its own spinoff series, set to premiere in December 2021.

A post-credits scene in Friday’s finale introduced “The Book of Boba Fett” after the bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison) and assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) gunned down Bib Fortuna inside Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine and laid claim to his throne.

Speculation stirred over whether the title was actually a spinoff series, the title of the third season of “The Mandalorian” or something else entirely, but Disney was mum until now.

Morrison and Wen will both return in their roles and Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez will all serve as executive producers.

But beyond that, the only other details that Lucasfilm is coughing up is that the series will be set in the same timeline as “The Mandalorian.”

“The Book of Boba Fett” now joins a seemingly impossible 10 new “Star Wars” series slated to arrive at Disney+ over the next few years and rolled out at Disney’s Investor Day earlier this month. Among them are a live-action “Ahsoka,” with Rosario Dawson reprising her role of the dual-lightsaber-wielding warrior Ahsoka Tano, “Lando,” “Andor” and an “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series with returning stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen.