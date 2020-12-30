Meghan McCain sets ‘View’ return after maternity leave

Kyle Feldman

New York Daily News

New mom Meghan McCain is getting back to work.

The 36-year-old announced Wednesday that she’ll return to “The View” on Monday barely three months after giving birth.

“I’m so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually),” McCain tweeted. “Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?”

She’ll rejoin co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines for the first week of 2021, with guests including Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Ken Jeong, Lil Nas X, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

McCain and husband Ben Domenech welcomed daughter Liberty Sage on Sept. 28, three years after their November 2017 wedding.

The daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, the conservative talk show host has frequently been keeping fans updated on Liberty’s first few months on social media.

“I am not a poet nor an artists – so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood,” she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 15. “However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life. Ben and I have been so indescribably blessed and experienced nothing but an embarrassment of bliss since having Liberty.”