Review: 'Firefly Lane' offers some sudsy diversion

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

Soap, as a general rule, does not taste good.

Which is one reason “Firefly Lane” comes as such a pleasant surprise. It’s chock-full of the bubbly stuff of soap operas — affairs, angst, traumas and lust — but it’s always in motion, never lingering too long. Its storylines jump breathlessly back and forth between the '80s, '90s and aughts, always wisely mixing the comic and tragic beneath a soundtrack of era-appropriate pop sounds.

Those storylines involve two friends who meet in junior high in the Seattle area, where they live across from one another on Firefly Lane. Tully (Katherine Heigl, Ali Skovbye as a kid) is a hot hellion, the only child of a constantly wasted mother. Kate (Sarah Chalke, Roan Curtis) is of course your basic goody two-shoes. Somehow they bond, and then that bond becomes lifelong.

So all at once you have Tully the troubled teen in the '80s and Tully the famous talk show host in 2003. You’ve got an awakening Kate learning to breathe in the '80s and mom Kate going through a divorce and wrestling with a teen daughter in 2003. In between there are the college days, the early career years — Kate and Tully conveniently work at the same TV stations — and of course myriad romantic complications.

De-aging effects are employed to not horrifying distraction and fashion trends are gleefully followed — leg warmers! — while our heroes deal with woman things in the modern world. Heigl has the appropriate puffy-glossed look for a talk show host but it’s Chalke and her young counterpart Curtis who score the most emotional points. Then again, that could be because Tully is a trainwreck.

Based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, “Firefly Lane” is so efficient it nearly takes the guilt out of guilty pleasure. But really there’s no need. These days we’ve all earned any pleasure we can get.

'Firefly Lane'

GRADE: B

Netflix

Tom Long is a longtime culture critic and contributor to The Detroit News.