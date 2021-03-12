Review: In Netflix's 'The One,' matchmaking is murder

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

Murder can muck things up.

“The One,” a new Netflix series, offers a great premise: Through DNA analysis, science can now match people up with the genetic love of their life. Send in a hair sample, you get back a photo of your perfect match. It’s got something to do with ant colonies and pheromones blah blah blah, but it works every time.

Love at first sight. Instant erotic attraction. Happily ever after in a test kit.

The potential storylines here are endless. What if the person you’re matched with is already married and has three kids? What if they’re seriously ill? Or have disastrous finances?

What if your perfect match turns out to be a pathological liar or a thief? What if they’re gay and you’re not? What if you’re a Trumpie and they think Elizabeth Warren is wonderful?

You’d think “The One” would have all sorts of places to go, and yet it goes to few of them. Instead the show revolves around a murder that’s neither mysterious or terribly plausible. There are a couple of messy/intriguing side stories but mostly the show centers on (sigh) a ruthless person clinging to power and covering up a crime.

That person would be Rebecca (Hannah Ware), co-inventor of the matchmaking test and now head of the huge conglomerate that sells it. As the show begins the body of a friend of Hannah’s is discovered. A police detective (Zoe Tapper) who’s recently been matched suspects Hannah of foul play. Hannah’s habitually frozen model face and sharp suits immediately tell us she’s guilty.

Meanwhile, a married woman (Lois Chimimba) has secretly tested her husband (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) and is obsessing over the match he doesn’t even know exists. Now that’s interesting. Murder is ho-hum; focusing on the mad churn of human relations would make for a far more satisfying series.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'The One'

GRADE: C

On Netflix