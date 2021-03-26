Springfield Nights: Bob Seger to appear on 'The Simpsons' on Sunday

Bob Seger is headed to Springfield.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will appear as himself on this week's episode of "The Simpsons," the show's producers announced Friday.

The episode, "Uncut Femmes," finds Marge Simpson participating in a jewel heist, according to a show synopsis. How Seger fits into the mix is as yet unclear, but a still released from the episode shows Homer Simpson and Police Chief Wiggum backstage at what appears to be a VIP meet and greet with Seger, who is sporting a black T-shirt, brown pants and reading glasses.

A clip released from the episode finds Seger telling Homer, "Rock and Roll Never Forgets," the title of his 1977 song. Homer then asks, "were we just Seger-shamed?"

Seger is a big fan of "The Simpsons" and he taped his voice performance for the show last fall, according to a member of his management team.

"The Simpsons" is currently in its 32nd season. Sunday's episode, which also features voice cameos by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally is the 17th episode of the season (and the 701st episode of the series overall), and its name is a riff on "Uncut Gems," the 2019 gambling thriller starring Adam Sandler.

"The Simpsons" airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on Fox, WJBK-TV (Channel 2) locally.

