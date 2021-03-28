Fox2's Maurielle Lue struggling with COVID-19

Fox 2 newscaster Maurielle Lue revealed Saturday night that she is battling COVID-19 — at the same time she was thanking well-wishers for their cheery birthday greetings.

"This is without a doubt the most difficult illness I have ever faced," she said on Facebook and Twitter. "I am prayerful that I will turn a corner soon."

Lue wears multiple hats at WJBK-TV, including morning anchor and co-host of "The Nine." She has been working from home out of caution amid the pandemic.

Lue grew up in Atlanta and came to Detroit in 2011 from the ABC station in Cleveland.

Her revelation of the COVID diagnosis prompted more than 2,900 Facebook responses within 24 hours.