Romeo teen Rachel Mac moves on to the semifinals of 'The Voice'

It's on to the semifinals of "The Voice" for 16-year-old singing phenom Rachel Mac of Romeo.

Mac, a 10th grader at Romeo High School, garnered enough votes after Monday's live performance of the popular singing competition to make it to the Top 9. Mac is the youngest competitor this season.

Mac's journey will continue, but it was the end of the road for Detroit mom Zania Alaké, 35. She didn't garner enough votes during Tuesday's result show to move to the next round.

Still, her coach, John Legend, praised her talent.

"You're just so gifted and you connect with every song you sing," said Legend.

Mac and Alaké edged out thousands of "Voice" hopefuls to make it not just through the blind auditions and knockout rounds but to Monday's Top 17. Another Michigan singer, Rio Doyle, was eliminated during the knockout rounds.

Mac, who describes herself as an indie folk singer songwriter and performed Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," clutched her face and looked near tears as host Carson Daly announced that viewers had awarded her enough votes to move on to the semi-finals.

Nick Jonas, Mac's coach, said Mac is "such a special artist."

"You were born for the stage," said Jonas.

Mac, who was inspired to sing by two older sisters and lives with her single dad, said it was "imperative" for her to sing Musgraves' "Rainbow" on Monday to let her fans know they are loved.

"I want this song to be our anthem," said Mac on Instagram.

Alaké, meanwhile, performed Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman" on Monday, a performance Legend called "sultry" and "powerful."

A few days before her performance, Alaké, a mom of two young toddlers who currently works in banking, took to Instagram to talk about the pressures of the contest.

"It's definitely been a lot. I'm not saying I can't handle it, but it's showing me what I'm capable of," said Alaké. "I'm not even going to lie -- sometimes it's some sleepless nights, sometimes it's shedding a tear, sometimes you have to get that cry out to get that song out. I just pray I deliver it to you guys enough to make it to the next round."

Still, she and Mac both said they never imagined they'd get as far as they have in the competition.

The semifinals of "The Voice" begin at 8 p.m. May 17 on WDIV.

