Ellen DeGeneres to end her talk show after 19 seasons, recent scandals

Kate Feldman

New York Daily News

Ellen DeGeneres is sending herself home.

The daytime talk legend is calling it quits after her show’s upcoming 19th season in 2022, she told the Hollywood Reporter Wednesday, a move she claims is entirely her choice.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she told the outlet.

While the 30-time Emmy winner said the plans have been in the works for years, it’s hard to miss the timing of the news after she was bombarded last summer by allegations of behind-the-scenes bullying, sexual harassment and mistreatment.

“It broke my heart when I learned that people here had anything other than a fantastic experience — that people were hurt in any way,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.