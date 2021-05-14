Review: Ryan Murphy's 'Halston' runs out of thread early

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

A small town kid finds success in the big city. His innate brilliance propels him ever higher in the world. Soon he’s over-indulging in bad habits and then over-over-indulging. His talent becomes buried beneath the partying and he eventually crashes and burns.

It’s the most repeated morality play of modern times. How to make it interesting?

Producer Ryan Murphy certainly hasn’t found the answer with “Halston,” a five-part Netflix series that’s so by-the numbers it’s numbing. A game Ewan McGregor plays the famed American fashion designer, who skyrocketed in the '60s and '70s and then plummeted in the '80s, but he can’t compensate for a listless script that offers little insight into the man.

But then, what man? “Halston” has brief flashbacks to the designer’s rural Indiana childhood but there’s no clue how that country kid ended up designing hats for the rich in New York City in the early ‘60s. For that matter there’s no clue where the fake name Halston came from.

When did he realize he was gay and how did he deal with that? Where did he go to school, if he went to school? What formed the man? We get nothing.

Instead we get a façade. Which very well may be what Halston presented to the world, but it offers little to work with dramatically.

Sure, there are some nice takes on famous faces and a firecracker performance from Krysta Rodriguez as Halston’s close friend and booster Liza Minelli. Plus lots of simulated gay sex (shocking!).

But mostly this is see Halston go up, then see Halston go down, a far too familiar story. Just because it’s real doesn’t make it interesting. “Halston” never bothers to go beyond the obvious.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'Halston'

GRADE: C-

Netflix