Will Romeo's Rachel Mac be the next winner of 'The Voice'?

Will Rachel Mac, the 16-year-old singing phenom from Romeo, be the next winner of NBC's "The Voice"? The answer will be revealed Tuesday night.

Voting ended for this season's winner at 7 a.m. Tuesday after Mac and the four other finalists each performed two songs during Monday's show. The winner receives a recording contract and a cash prize.

Mac, the youngest competitor left and the only woman, sang Lee Ann Womack's beloved hit, "I Hope You Dance," and later the Fleetwood Mac classic, "The Chain."

Before singing Womack's song, Mac dedicated it to her 8-month-old nephew, Ezra, born just before her journey on the show started.

"Your mother took a huge role in raising me as a little girl," read Mac during her emotional dedication. "She was such an influential figure in my life and still is...When I was just a baby like you, my father sung this song to me. The message has stuck with me throughout my life."

Mac, who has been open about her struggles with depression and bullying during her run on "The Voice," said she's seen some people "come and go" in her life and "so-called friends" leave her feeling empty.

"It almost got the best of me. But you know what I did? I danced," said Mac. "I danced so hard the pain couldn't hold on to me anymore."

Nick Jonas, her coach, said Mac gave one of her best performances this season.

"You have so much depth as an artist, as a person," said Jonas. "You work so hard. I'm so proud to be your coach. And I am so proud to be able to go on this journey with you and watch you grow into a superstar."

Mac beat out thousands this season, the 20th, to make it past the blind auditions, through the knockout rounds and later the live shows. She was one of three Michigan contenders this season. Zania Alaké of Detroit and Rio Doyle of Adrian were eliminated in earlier rounds.

Across Romeo, a small town in northern Macomb County, businesses and residents cheered on Mac. One restaurant in downtown Romeo hosted a viewing party to watch Monday's show. Others posted messages on their signs and windows for Mac.

Mac, a 10th grader at Romeo High School, said no matter what happens after the Tuesday's results, she's excited and optimistic.

"I'm excited for what's after the show," said Mac last week. "Either I win and get all the rewards that come with that. And if I don't, there are still possible rewards lined up. I'm optimistic."

mfeighan@detroitnews.com.