Tim Robinson's 'I Think You Should Leave' returns to Netflix in July

"I Think You Should Leave" is ready to return.

Tim Robinson's Netflix sketch comedy series kicks off its second season on July 6. A teaser trailer debuted online on Tuesday.

The Clarkston native and ex-"Detroiters" star's show was originally supposed to arrive in 2020 but production was halted due to COVID-19.

"We had almost got through first week, and then we shut down production," Robinson told The News last year. "We were really excited to be starting shooting."

Robinson, who turned 40 last month, started in comedy at Second City Detroit and Hamtramck's Planet Ant Theater.

He spent a year as a cast member on "SNL" in 2012 and another year as a staff writer on the NBC sketch comedy series.

