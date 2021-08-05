Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt faces adulthood in layered 'Mr. Corman'

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

Considering that it’s about shattered dreams, adult-onset angst and a constant sense of impending doom, “Mr. Corman” is surprisingly spry and inventive. It’s a seriously moody lark.

This show is Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s baby all the way. He created it, wrote and directed most of the episodes and plays the central character. A Hollywood fixture since he was a kid (he’s now 40), with “Mr. Corman” he looks in the mirror and wonders, what if things hadn’t worked out?

Josh Corman teaches at an elementary school. It’s not what he hoped to be doing with his life, but a career as a musician didn’t work out. After he gave up his rock star dreams his girlfriend gave up on him.

So now he shares a bare-bones apartment in LA with a divorced friend, Victor (a charming Arturo Castro). And he has anxiety attacks. He’s awkward with women, but then he’s awkward with most people. He keeps looking up in the sky and hallucinating a ball of fire shooting down at the earth.

He simply is not the Josh Corman he’d hoped to be. Can anybody relate?

“Mr. Corman” does not follow the typical sitcom path. Rather than the normal gaggle of characters, it’s just Josh and Victor most of the time. Debra Winger (!) recurs as Josh’s mom, Juno Temple eventually emerges as his former girlfriend, but mostly people come and go through Josh’s life, which is one of his problems: Nothing is stable.

The show delights in the unexpected. A bathroom break turns into a touching musical dance number, a bar fight becomes a superhero fantasy. In one episode the show flips and becomes about Victor.

The unexpected moves keep things feeling shinier than they are, and that’s the magic balancing act “Mr. Corman” attempts. Life may be disappointing but it’s also amusing and sweet and wonderfully odd. “Mr. Corman” dares to be honest.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'Mr. Corman'

GRADE: B+

Apple TV+