Chief weatherman Ben Bailey leaves WDIV after seven years

Ben Bailey, chief meteorologist at WDIV (Channel 4), signed off on Saturday after seven years.

"If you had told me 30 years ago when i took my first job in this business that I would be ending my career at 1 a.m. on a Saturday morning from my house, I would have said you're crazy," Bailey said in his on-air goodbye. "Covid's been crazy, so it almost seems like it's been appropriate."

It wasn't a spur of the moment decision, he said. When the Tokyo Olympics came to a close, he and station management agreed it would be "a good time for me to say so long."

"Even though i wasn't born here, you made me feel like a Michigander for the last 17 years ...," he told his Detroit audience. Bailey has been at WDIV for seven years and spent more than 14 years elsewhere in the Metro Detroit market.

His brother asked him what was next in his careeer, and he told him, he said: "Less makeup and more whiskey."

WDIV anchor Devin Scillian told Bailey "it will be tough for us. It's been seven really enjoyable years. ... We've laughed so much, sometimes even about the weather.

"When that little red light comes on, just aces, always have been," Scillian told Bailey.