Mike Richards, Mayim Bialik to both host ‘Jeopardy!

Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

A new era of “Jeopardy!” is on the horizon, with executive producer Mike Richards and actress Mayim Bialik named the hosts of the long-running game show.

Richards was announced Wednesday as the full-time host of the weekday syndicated “Jeopardy!” broadcasts, while Bialik will lead special editions of the show.

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” Ravi Ahuja of Sony Pictures said.

“We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

Guest hosts had been filling in during the months since longtime “Jeopardy!” star Alex Trebek’s death last November at age 80 following a fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Under the new set up, Bialik will host prime-time specials and spinoffs of the game show. That will include next year’s “Jeopardy! National College Championship.”

Bialik, 45, is a four-time Emmy nominee for her portrayal of Amy Farrah Fowler on “The Big Bang Theory.” She also stars on the sitcom “Call Me Cat.”

Bialik and Richards both guest hosted episodes of “Jeopardy!” this year as part of the show’s rotating lineup. LaVar Burton, Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers and Ken Jennings are among the other stars who have served as guest hosts since Trebek’s death.

“A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers,” Ahuja said in his statement.

Earlier this week, Richards addressed a recent report that he is considered the favorite to take over hosting duties in a memo to “Jeopardy!” staff.

“It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show,” Richards wrote, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I was humbled and deeply honored. No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing.”

In that same memo, Richards responded to attention surrounding his tenure as executive producer of “The Price is Right,” where he was named in a lawsuit from a model on the game show who claimed she was discriminated against due to her pregnancy.

“I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right,” Richards wrote.