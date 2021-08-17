Eminem to appear as White Boy Rick in upcoming Starz series 'BMF'

Eminem is set to appear as Rick "White Boy Rick" Wershe in the upcoming Starz drama "BMF," the Wrap reports.

50 Cent is an executive producer of the series, which centers on the notorious Detroit drug and money laundering organization known as the Black Mafia Family, and he boasted of Em's involvement in the series.

"I'm honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show 'BMF,'" 50 said in a statement. "We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem."

On Twitter, 50 said he directed the episode that Eminem guest stars in, the 7th in the series. He said he employed the same de-aging techniques that were used to make Robert De Niro look like his younger self in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman."

The series, which is set to premiere Sept. 26, stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as his father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, and Da'Vinchi as Terry "Southwest T" Flenory.

Kash Doll, Snoop Dogg and La La Anthony also have recurring roles on the series.

Eminem's role as White Boy Rick is described by the Wrap as "very brief."

Wershe was an FBI informant in his early teens and spent more than 30 years in prison. He was released in July 2020.

Wershe's story was the subject of 2018's "White Boy Rick," as well as the 2017 documentary "White Boy."

