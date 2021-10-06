As Fox 2 News' Huel Perkins reportedly nears retirement, Monica Gayle 'thinking about it'

Southfield — While a local news report indicates that Huel Perkins' 31-year-tenure at Fox 2 News is nearing its end, anchor Monica Gayle told The Detroit News she is also "thinking about" retirement but "hasn't made any decisions."

Deadline Detroit first reported that "a source familiar" with Perkins' thinking said he'd retire in March. Perkins himself told Deadline there was "no firm date" yet set.

Perkins, a mainstay on the Detroit airwaves since 1989, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gayle, who has been with Fox 2 News since 1997, told The News Wednesday that she's pondering her future.

"I am thinking about (retirement)," Gayle said. "But I haven't made any decisions."

Gayle said the last 1.5 years have been "crazy," a time period coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We used to joke that 'we can't work from home'" in the TV news business, Gayle said. "But it turns out we could. I have been around long enough to say I've done that."

Fox 2 News director Kevin Roseborough did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

